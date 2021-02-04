Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 11,947,059 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of ASO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. 1,589,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,129. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $458,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth $2,474,000.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.

