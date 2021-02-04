Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Major Shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. Sells 11,947,059 Shares

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 11,947,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total value of $247,184,650.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of ASO traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.62. 1,589,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,690,129. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56.
Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts have commented on ASO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.81.
Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile
Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells a range of sporting and outdoor recreation products, including sporting equipment, apparel, footwear, camping gear, patio furniture, outdoor cooking equipment, and hunting and fishing gears primarily under the Academy Sports + Outdoors, Magellan Outdoors, BCG, O'rageous, and Outdoor Gourmet brand names.
