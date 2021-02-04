Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) Shares Up 6.8%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST)’s stock price shot up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.84 and last traded at $0.76. 46,998,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 66,926,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Acasti Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.43.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.45.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02.

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia; and TRILOGY that is in Phase III to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CaPre in patients with sHTG.

