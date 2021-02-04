Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)’s stock price rose 6.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $131.68 and last traded at $128.60. Approximately 434,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 402,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $120.97.

XLRN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.65 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.89 and a 200-day moving average of $111.51.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.05). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 31.62% and a negative net margin of 157.84%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 438.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 4,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.13, for a total transaction of $515,771.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,046 shares in the company, valued at $10,422,751.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total value of $62,560.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,911.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,622 shares of company stock worth $8,025,691 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XLRN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acceleron Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Acceleron Pharma by 3,951.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 123,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

About Acceleron Pharma

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. It offers luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of anemia in adult patients with beta-thalassemia under the REBLOZYL name. The company also develops luspatercept-aamt for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and myelofibrosis; Sotatercept for the treatment of patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension; and ACE-083, a neuromuscular candidate that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease.

