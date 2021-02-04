Accenture plc Acquires Shares of 25,175,302 Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)

Accenture plc bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,175,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,091,000. Duck Creek Technologies makes up approximately 93.1% of Accenture plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Accenture plc owned 19.23% of Duck Creek Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $190,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Duck Creek Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Duck Creek Technologies from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on Duck Creek Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DCT traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $54.27. 29,350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 850,956. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of -474.82. Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $53.50.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $58.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.80 million. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Duck Creek Technologies news, Director (Guernsey) Holdings L.P. Disco sold 720,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $28,634,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

