Accenture plc Invests $80.46 Million in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO)

Accenture plc purchased a new position in shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,111,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,456,000. nCino comprises 6.9% of Accenture plc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Accenture plc owned about 1.20% of nCino as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in nCino in the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of nCino during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in nCino in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in nCino in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in nCino during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.07% of the company’s stock.

NCNO traded up $2.06 on Thursday, hitting $74.99. 17,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,558,072. nCino, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.32 and a fifty-two week high of $103.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.69 and its 200 day moving average is $77.35.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $54.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. Analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NCNO. KeyCorp dropped their target price on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of nCino in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of nCino from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. nCino has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

In other nCino news, VP Jeanette Sellers sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.19, for a total value of $1,484,659.54. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,241.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 295,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $22,340,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767.

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

