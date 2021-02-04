Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Sells $404,390.85 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total transaction of $404,390.85.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.01. 1,624,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,060. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.29.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

