Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Sells $404,390.85 in Stock

Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.55, for a total transaction of $404,390.85.
Shares of Accenture stock traded up $4.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $253.01. 1,624,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,989,060. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $271.18. The company has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.29.
Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $6,800,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,229 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,706,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Accenture in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. 140166 downgraded shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.
Accenture Company Profile
Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.
