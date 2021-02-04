Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) is Camden National Bank’s 2nd Largest Position

Camden National Bank lessened its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Accenture makes up 3.0% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Accenture by 94.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,635,368 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $187,665,000 after buying an additional 795,310 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $302,037,000 after acquiring an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,618,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 87.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 619,045 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,816,000 after purchasing an additional 289,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 67.8% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 519,966 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,507,000 after purchasing an additional 210,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. 140166 cut shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.58.

In other Accenture news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.40, for a total value of $664,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,490,224.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock valued at $152,000,420 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $1.90 on Thursday, reaching $250.27. 43,305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,101. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $271.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.84, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

