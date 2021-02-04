Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,652 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,467 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $19,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the third quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,561 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 1.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 3,362 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in Accenture by 0.5% in the third quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 10,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 19.9% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ACN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $210.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.58.

Shares of ACN traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $249.22. 18,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,101. The company has a market cap of $164.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $137.15 and a 12-month high of $271.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.16.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.85, for a total value of $796,972.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,785,674.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

