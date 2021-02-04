Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 289,860 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $75,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 4,500.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 3,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,762 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 3,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 70.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total value of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 5,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,701,946 shares of company stock worth $152,000,420 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $3.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $252.01. The company had a trading volume of 55,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,101. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.16. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $137.15 and a 52-week high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America raised Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Accenture from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Accenture from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

