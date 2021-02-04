Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $7,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Accenture by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.89, for a total transaction of $70,387.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,335,164.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Plc Accenture sold 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $127,264,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,701,946 shares of company stock valued at $152,000,420. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ACN traded up $3.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $251.94. 60,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,101. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.16. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. 140166 lowered shares of Accenture from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Accenture in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on Accenture from $265.00 to $303.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.58.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

