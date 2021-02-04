ACE (TokenStars) (ACE) Price Tops $0.0076 on Top Exchanges

ACE (TokenStars) (CURRENCY:ACE) traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. ACE (TokenStars) has a total market capitalization of $91,732.61 and $8,405.00 worth of ACE (TokenStars) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ACE (TokenStars) token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ACE (TokenStars) has traded 35.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $472.15 or 0.01274070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.02 or 0.06373830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006200 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ACE (TokenStars) Token Profile

ACE is a token. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. ACE (TokenStars)’s total supply is 14,476,036 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,095,419 tokens. The Reddit community for ACE (TokenStars) is /r/TokenStars and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ACE (TokenStars)’s official website is tokenstars.com/en/ace . ACE (TokenStars)’s official Twitter account is @TokenStars

Buying and Selling ACE (TokenStars)

