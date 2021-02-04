AceD Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,123.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 4th. During the last week, AceD has traded up 9.5% against the US dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $812,785.55 and approximately $3,123.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AceD token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000124 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001053 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 84.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About AceD

ACED is a token. AceD’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 199,475,507 tokens. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

AceD Token Trading

AceD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AceD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

