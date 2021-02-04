Actinium (ACM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $128,688.00

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Actinium has a total market capitalization of $373,882.79 and $128,688.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Actinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Actinium has traded 117.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00004197 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 100.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000038 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000072 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Actinium Coin Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 28,268,400 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

Actinium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

