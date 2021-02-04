Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.56 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATVI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,613,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,184,927. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a one year low of $50.51 and a one year high of $95.87. The firm has a market cap of $71.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71.

ATVI has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.77.

In related news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total transaction of $807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

