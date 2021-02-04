Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.59 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.69 billion.Activision Blizzard also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 3.60-3.60 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $92.68. 6,613,708 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,184,927. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Activision Blizzard has a fifty-two week low of $50.51 and a fifty-two week high of $95.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $91.31 and a 200 day moving average of $83.08.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATVI. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $93.77.

In other news, Director Casey Wasserman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.75, for a total value of $807,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

