Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 2,610 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50.

NYSE TDOC traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.84. 2,128,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,062. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $294.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.98 and its 200-day moving average is $211.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.59 and a beta of 0.30.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $407,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth about $473,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 51.3% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,970 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 456.8% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after purchasing an additional 16,709 shares in the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

