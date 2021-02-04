Adam C. Vandervoort Sells 2,610 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.85, for a total value of $704,308.50.
NYSE TDOC traded up $5.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $276.84. 2,128,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,517,062. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $294.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $227.98 and its 200-day moving average is $211.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -193.59 and a beta of 0.30.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Stephens downgraded Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.39.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.
