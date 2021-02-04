Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) (LON:ADAM)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.40 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 23.40 ($0.31). 11,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 22,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.33).

The company has a current ratio of 85.52, a quick ratio of 57.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market cap of £24.04 million and a P/E ratio of -6.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 23.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 23.72.

Get Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) alerts:

In related news, insider John Michael Croft acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £520 ($679.38).

Adamas Finance Asia Limited invests in various small and medium enterprises in Asia. The company was formerly known as China Private Equity Investment Holdings Limited and changed its name to Adamas Finance Asia Limited in February 2014. Adamas Finance Asia Limited was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Finance Asia Limited (ADAM.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.