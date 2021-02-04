Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells $434,915.70 in Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 7,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $434,915.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,824.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.62. 497,178 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 831,404. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1-year low of $15.19 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 0.35.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $26.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 189,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after acquiring an additional 30,135 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $868,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 39.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.50.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals.

