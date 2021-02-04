ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) Shares Up 5.9%

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) shares shot up 5.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $29.47 and last traded at $29.12. 699,317 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 176% from the average session volume of 253,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADCT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 15.55, a current ratio of 15.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion and a PE ratio of -12.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.16.

ADC Therapeutics (NYSE:ADCT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.48. As a group, analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $330,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in ADC Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $925,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in ADC Therapeutics by 0.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 229,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,596,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. 40.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics SA, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its lead product candidates are ADCT-402, an ADC that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and ADCT-301, an ADC that is in a pivotal Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory Hodgkin lymphoma, non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and solid tumors.

