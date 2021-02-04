ADDvantage Technologies Group (AEY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative net margin of 34.54% and a negative return on equity of 60.82%.

Shares of AEY stock opened at $2.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $6.49.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and services electronics and hardware for the telecommunications industry in the United States, Canada, Central America, Asia, Europe, Mexico, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications.

