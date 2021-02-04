AdEx Network (ADX) Hits One Day Volume of $131.15 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 29.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded 48.7% higher against the dollar. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $70.74 million and approximately $131.15 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx Network token can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001657 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.80 or 0.00066059 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 47.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.06 or 0.01307966 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00054248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,153.67 or 0.05736430 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.14 or 0.00042977 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016201 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.69 or 0.00020475 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000173 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network is a token. It was first traded on May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 120,852,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,709,961 tokens. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

Buying and Selling AdEx Network

AdEx Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AdEx Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

