AdEx Price Reaches $0.15 on Major Exchanges (ADX)

AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. During the last seven days, AdEx has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. AdEx has a total market capitalization of $15.25 million and $611,806.00 worth of AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AdEx token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001407 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get AdEx alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00065314 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 52.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $503.11 or 0.01366492 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00053729 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00005854 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00042524 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,860.28 or 0.05052702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00015792 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000173 BTC.

AdEx Profile

ADX is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2017. AdEx’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. AdEx’s official website is www.adex.network . AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AdEx is /r/AdEx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AdEx

AdEx can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AdEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AdEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.