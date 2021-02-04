Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 675,231 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 169,333 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises approximately 2.0% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. owned about 0.14% of Adobe worth $337,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.8% in the third quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 812 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 120 shares of the software company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.94, for a total transaction of $1,254,547.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,765,452.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE traded up $6.04 on Thursday, reaching $487.96. The company had a trading volume of 82,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,075. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.13 and a 1 year high of $536.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $481.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $476.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 40.88%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.42.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

