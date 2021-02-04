Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN) Trading Up 1%

Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) (CVE:ADZN) shares rose 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.97 and last traded at C$0.97. Approximately 32,825 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 189,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.96.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on shares of Adventus Mining Co. (ADZN.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

The company has a market cap of C$127.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.06.

Adventus Mining Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba property located in Ecuador. The company was formerly known as Adventus Zinc Corporation and changed its name to Adventus Mining Corporation in June 2019.

