AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 14,019 Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $9,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 33.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,281 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,532,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $105.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,996. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a one year low of $45.00 and a one year high of $104.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.03.

