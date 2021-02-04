AE Wealth Management LLC Acquires 70,180 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 121.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,180 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $16,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TIP. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,039 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 5,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TIP opened at $127.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $127.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.33. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.37 and a twelve month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

