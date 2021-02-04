AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,337 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 272.1% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 73.9% during the third quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $171.82.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $2.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $171.91. The stock had a trading volume of 25,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,145,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.00 and a 12-month high of $180.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $166.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.30.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 211.33% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

