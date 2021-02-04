AE Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,720 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $13,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 245.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Moody’s by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Barclays increased their price target on Moody’s from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Moody’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.08.

In related news, CEO Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 42,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $11,944,933.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,851,530.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 16,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.58, for a total transaction of $4,519,403.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,741 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,767.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 101,547 shares of company stock worth $28,845,276 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCO traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $273.22. 2,724 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 836,847. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.19 and a fifty-two week high of $305.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The firm has a market cap of $51.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.77.

About Moody's

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings and assessment services; and credit, capital markets, and economic research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

