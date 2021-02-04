AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,294 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.47% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF worth $9,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

SLYG traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $83.39. 126,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,789. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $86.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.65.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

