AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 70,006 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:FMAY) by 20.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 404,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,006 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May were worth $13,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMAY. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,755,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 46,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth about $615,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May in the 3rd quarter worth about $408,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FMAY traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,716. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $34.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.64.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.