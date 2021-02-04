AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VB) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $9,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.29 on Thursday, reaching $208.50. 2,477 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,858. Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $95.51 and a 52 week high of $210.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.13.

Further Reading: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.