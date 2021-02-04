AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,060 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,551 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF worth $17,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 35.6% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 25.3% during the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 42,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 6,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF during the third quarter valued at $227,000.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF stock opened at $108.30 on Thursday. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a one year low of $24.00 and a one year high of $114.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.55 and its 200 day moving average is $76.25.

