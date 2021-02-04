AE Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,805 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $11,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 86.7% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 28 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre stock traded up $20.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1,891.48. 1,670 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,888. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11,690.02 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,765.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,364.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.96) earnings per share. MercadoLibre’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,484.00 to $1,450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,350.00 to $1,560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,808.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,300.00 to $2,150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,585.35.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.