AE Wealth Management LLC Has $10.25 Million Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 45.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,085 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $10,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. increased its position in CoStar Group by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 38 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 264.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 51 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 73 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CSGP traded up $33.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $950.83. The company had a trading volume of 9,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 16.35 and a quick ratio of 16.35. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $500.24 and a 12 month high of $951.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $900.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $857.63. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CSGP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $800.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoStar Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $890.58.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

