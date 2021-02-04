AE Wealth Management LLC Has $10.90 Million Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

AE Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,938 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,809 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $10,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. 67.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.65, for a total transaction of $936,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,418,306.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.35, for a total value of $252,164.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,920,727.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,269 shares of company stock valued at $7,878,998. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.08.

Shares of COST stock traded up $0.81 on Thursday, hitting $356.02. The company had a trading volume of 32,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,533,275. The firm has a market cap of $157.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $365.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.98. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 31.64%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

