AE Wealth Management LLC Has $11.99 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $11,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 1,891.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 328,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,004,000 after buying an additional 311,681 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,050,572,000 after buying an additional 258,375 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 4,000.7% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 158,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,019,000 after buying an additional 154,228 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 281.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 171,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,574,000 after buying an additional 126,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 231,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,983,000 after buying an additional 115,535 shares in the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $409.40.

IDXX traded up $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $487.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,729. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $492.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $522.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Giovani Twigge sold 12,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.49, for a total transaction of $5,843,528.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.25, for a total value of $4,762,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,763,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,173 shares of company stock valued at $16,219,734. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

