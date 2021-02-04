AE Wealth Management LLC Has $12.53 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,364 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.66% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $12,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $219,000.

NASDAQ FMB traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.15. 161,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,840. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.22. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.96 and a one year high of $57.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%.

