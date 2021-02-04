AE Wealth Management LLC Has $13.04 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 114.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,010 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $13,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nwam LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,845,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,943 shares during the period. Wall Capital Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wall Capital Group Inc. now owns 44,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,038,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,284,000 after buying an additional 70,048 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 28,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $92.19. 535,319 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.56. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

