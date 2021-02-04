AE Wealth Management LLC Has $13.32 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

AE Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 414,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,013,822 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.30% of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $13,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,722,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 197.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,887,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,881,000 after buying an additional 1,918,278 shares in the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,786,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 345,495.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,130,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,609,000 after buying an additional 1,129,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMC Financial Group bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,803,000.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.27. 5,794 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,169. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.12 and its 200 day moving average is $31.27. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.13 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.118 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%.

