AE Wealth Management LLC Has $18.43 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 32.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $18,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the third quarter. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 1.3% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 471 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 8.7% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 75 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,068.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,787.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,650.64. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,089.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

