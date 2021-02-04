AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.23 Million Stock Position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 312,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,814 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 6.96% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $9,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCTR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 109,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 263.4% during the third quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,335,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,919,000 after purchasing an additional 967,744 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $879,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the third quarter valued at about $736,000.

Shares of FCTR stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, reaching $31.23. The company had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,470. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.24 and a 200-day moving average of $27.13. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a 12 month low of $14.72 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

