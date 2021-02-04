AE Wealth Management LLC Has $9.77 Million Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,905 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $9,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in salesforce.com by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,771,259 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $696,473,000 after buying an additional 592,298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $237.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,364. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $216.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total transaction of $1,005,813.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,243,879.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total transaction of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $8,090,826.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 83,092 shares of company stock worth $19,221,005. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “top pick” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

