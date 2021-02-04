AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 176,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,373 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 2.89% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 57,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,365,000 after purchasing an additional 39,531 shares during the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,274,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 5,753 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the period.

ILTB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.31. 2,031 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,259. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.94. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $79.65.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

