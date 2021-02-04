AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,072 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $11,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boeing by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of The Boeing from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price target on shares of The Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Redburn Partners restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.65.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $4.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $212.10. The company had a trading volume of 197,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,170,709. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.65. The stock has a market cap of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.29, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

