AE Wealth Management LLC Purchases 36,838 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 426.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,484 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,838 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $9,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Novare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $314,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 64,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $12,897,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Teladoc Health by 154.0% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 4,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,427,000. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,261 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $2,313,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 266,003 shares of company stock valued at $59,077,170. Company insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded up $9.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $280.96. 25,693 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.72. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $294.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.80 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

