AE Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,277 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 139,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,277 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ruggie Capital Group raised its holdings in Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of NYSE C traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.28. 283,637 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,152,963. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $80.76.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 41.80%.

Several analysts have commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.