AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.21 Billion

Brokerages predict that AECOM (NYSE:ACM) will report sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AECOM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.19 billion and the highest is $3.22 billion. AECOM reported sales of $3.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AECOM will report full-year sales of $13.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.02 billion to $13.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $13.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $13.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AECOM.

Get AECOM alerts:

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. AECOM had a negative net margin of 1.41% and a positive return on equity of 9.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ACM. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of AECOM from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AECOM by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in AECOM by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,049 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in AECOM in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in AECOM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 337,082 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACM opened at $53.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of -45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61. AECOM has a twelve month low of $21.76 and a twelve month high of $55.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.22.

AECOM Company Profile

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

Further Reading: Do stock splits help investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AECOM (ACM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AECOM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AECOM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.