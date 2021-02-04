aelf Trading 9.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. aelf has a total market capitalization of $83.22 million and approximately $26.40 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get aelf alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00064051 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.16 or 0.01176561 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005829 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048542 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00041735 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,705.01 or 0.04620552 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015856 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00020475 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf (CRYPTO:ELF) is a token. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 tokens. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.