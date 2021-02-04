Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Societe Generale assumed coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC cut Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Aena S.M.E. has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Aena S.M.E. alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ANNSF traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.17. The company had a trading volume of 179 shares, compared to its average volume of 338. Aena S.M.E. has a 1-year low of $100.45 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.82 and its 200-day moving average is $152.09.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

Featured Article: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Aena S.M.E. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aena S.M.E. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.