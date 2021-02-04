Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ANNSF. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Societe Generale began coverage on Aena S.M.E. in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC cut Aena S.M.E. from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Aena S.M.E. stock traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.17. 179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.82 and its 200-day moving average is $152.09. Aena S.M.E. has a 52 week low of $100.45 and a 52 week high of $188.63.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates, maintains, manages, and administers airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and internationally. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, and International segments. It also operates and manages commercial spaces in airport terminals and car parks network; and rents areas in airport terminals for stores, food and beverage outlets, and advertising.

